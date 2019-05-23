Seven Peaks to open for season May 30

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Seven Peaks Waterpark is opening for its 30th season this summer.

The park will have entertaining shows featuring a variety of animals and water slides and attractions that are unique to the area, according to a press release.

This summer park representatives are announcing something new to see throughout summer including dancing sea lions and leaping tigers to free-flying eagles.

Seven Peaks says guests will be given the opportunity to get up close and learn about creatures of the world.

“Families have been visiting Seven Peaks Waterpark for 30 years, and we are just as excited to welcome them this season as we were on our very first day,” said Cathy Lawson, General Manager for Seven Peaks Waterpark. “We are proud to be the destination for families in the area to cool off, create memories together, and discover new things like our animal-centered shows this summer.”

Beginning May 30, the waterpark will be open Mondays through Saturdays through August 12. The season is said to end with two Saturdays; August 24, August 31 and on Monday, September 2.

Guests who want to enjoy unlimited splashes all season long can get a “Pass of All Passes” which are on sale now through May 31.

The seven peaks summer entertainment schedule is as follows:

Sea Lion Splash – May 31 – June 8

Tiger Show – June 10 – June 22

Extreme Raptors – June 24 – July 6

Seven Peaks Waterpark is the largest waterpark with more than 15 water attractions which include five drop slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool.

For more information visit https://www.sevenpeaks.com.

