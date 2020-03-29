Seven injured after vehicle traveling at high speed hit and derailed UTA train

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Seven were injured when a vehicle with eight passengers inside ran through an operating crossing gate at high speed and hit a blue line train, according to Carl Arky, Public Information Officer for Utah Transit Authority.

Both adults and children were in the vehicle when it struck the train, which was headed northbound. Following the crash, three of the passengers are in serious condition and two are in critical condition. The train was derailed during the crash and a crane will be used to return it to the tracks. No one on the train was injured.

Southbound Blue line trains are working, and a bus bridge is in place for those travelling Northbound from Meadow Brook 3900 S to 2100 South.

Visit udottraffic.utah.gov for updates.

