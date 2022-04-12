SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As snowfall and wet weather covered Utah last night, commuters were left to navigate slick, dangerous roads on Tuesday morning.

Local authorities and emergency crews have been hard at work attending to multiple crashes along various routes.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) responded to seven crashes on the I-15 overpass near 600 North on Tuesday morning.

Police say icy road conditions likely caused the collisions.

“Whenever snow and ice is in the forecast, it is a good reminder to slow your speed and drive safely,” says SLCPD.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” and local law enforcement has been focused on making road travel safer for drivers.

Crashes have been a main issue with Utah law enforcement lately. Increases in wrong-way crashes, distracted driving or excessive speeding has caused an uptick in statewide collisions.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) recently launched a “blitz” on distracted drivers, catching many folks using their cellphones.

In 2021, Utah Highway Patrol saw over 5,300 crashes involving a distracted driver, which is more than an eight percent increase compared to 2020.

Law enforcement and traffic officials are asking the public to always drive sober, remove all distractions and slow down when weather affects driving conditions.