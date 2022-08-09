SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Elmo is coming to Utah, folks!

“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” tickets are now on pre-sale for Salt Lake City shows on November 26 and 27.

The event will be hosted at Vivint Arena, and everyone’s invited to go on a journey with Elmo to discover “the power of yet,” according to a press release.

The production will also feature Sesame Street pals Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and more in this live-on-stage performance.

The performance tells a story: “Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic!”

Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, a message that is undoubtedly positive for youth and adults alike, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey.

He learns that “it’s okay to make mistakes” and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.

The show will feature high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s “sure to get everyone out of their seats.”

This family-friendly show is coming to Utah Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., as well as Sunday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” is brought to you in part by Feld Entertainment, the same folks behind Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, and the Jurassic World Live Tour.

Click here for tickets to see Elmo and friends at Salt Lake City’s very own Vivint Arena!