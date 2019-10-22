Services resume at Murray Baptist Church after grand reopening

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – The Murray Baptist Church celebrated a grand reopening over the weekend.

The Murray Baptist Church’s history dates back 128 years to 1891 which is before the City of Murray was incorporated.

The building burned down twice, but the congregation has still survived.

After a series of events, Murray Baptist Church stopped holding services earlier this year and its doors were closed.

Thanks to the determination of its membership, it opened again Sunday in a partially renovated space.

“The blessing for me is that my mother was instrumental in starting this church and making it grow with a lot of other people and it is so fun to be a part of coming back and being able to continue on with what they started,” said Kathy Romero, Community Outreach Director for Murray Baptist Church.

The mayor and several other Murray City dignitaries also attended the reopening.

