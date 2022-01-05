Fatal crash shuts down Spanish Fork Canyon roads, crews on scene

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers are attending to a fatal crash near Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 near milepost 181 near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon.

A semi-truck and a car were involved in the fatal incident, but the cause has not been released by UHP.

Authorities say one person has died and two others have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Lanes along both directions have been closed as first responders and crews clear and investigate the scene.

Roads will remain closed for at least an hour or two, although that may change.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.