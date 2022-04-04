WENDOVER, Nevada (ABC4) – A serious crash near the Utah, Nevada border has prompted lane closures Monday evening.

Officials say I-80 Westbound is reduced to one lane while troopers investigate a crash.

The crash reportedly happened four miles east of the Utah, Nevada state line.

Officials are asking people to slow down and give room to first responders as they investigate the crash.

The closure is expected to last two to three hours according to Utah Highway Patrol.

No other details have been released.

ABC4 will update this story once more information becomes available.