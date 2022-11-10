TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A series of crashes on I-215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville Thursday morning left one in the hospital and damaged a Utah Highway Patrol trooper car. Utah Highway Patrol said that icy roads created dangerous driving conditions and that it’s a reminder to be safe as we continue seeing more winter weather.

UHP said around 5 a.m., three cars had slid off the road — the crashes caused lane closures and backups.

“People are driving too fast. It got really cold last night and the roads were frozen up,” said Sgt. Chad Hecker with UHP.

While a trooper was on scene investigating those crashes, UHP said the back of his car was struck by a pickup truck.

According to UHP, the trooper was outside his car at the time and was not hurt. They said the truck driver was not injured, but among the string of crashes, one woman was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

UHP said its a reminder to make room for emergency and service vehicles.

“If you see there’s any type of emergency lights, we just ask you to slow down, make a lane change if you safely can and understand you may not know what’s gonna be coming up on it,” said Sgt. Hecker.

In addition to the crashes in Taylorsville, John Gleason a spokesperson with UDOT, said there were multiple slide-offs throughout the Wasatch Front.

“We had a lot of slick spots on the western side of Salt Lake here — Bacchus Highway, Mountain View Corridor, I-215 — it was a burst of snow that came in overnight, just a little dusting, but it’s enough to really create some slick spots on the road,” he said.

Gleason said the first few snowstorms can catch people by surprise, but now is the time to make sure you’re preparing for the icy roads.

“It’s a bit of a learning curve when we have these first initial storms, it’s an adjustment. Winter is here and I think are going to see more of these types of driving conditions in the months to come,” he said.

He said sometimes the roads can be slick without looking like it, so make sure you’re being careful, driving slowly, and giving yourself more distance from other cars.