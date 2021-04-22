Serial robbery suspect arrested, admits to 9 in Salt Lake County

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with nine robberies spanning across Salt Lake County.

On Thursday, 50-year-old Robert McDonald was taken into custody on serial aggravated robbery by Cottonwood Heights Police and detectives from Sandy and Unified Police.

McDonald is on federal parole for aggravated robbery and confessed to nine robberies, according to authorities.

Those robberies occurred in Cottonwood Heights, Sandy, Holladay, Millcreek, and Midvale, authorities say.

Police shared the below photos of the suspect from security cameras in an unknown business: