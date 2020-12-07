Serial rapist from Utah sentenced to life in prison for murder of Wyoming woman

EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4 News) — A serial rapist from Ogden was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of a Wyoming woman committed nearly 20 years ago.

According to the Uinta County Herald, Mark D. Burns, 69, confessed to the murder of 28-year-old Sue Ellen Higgins from Evanston, Wyoming, whose murder had been unsolved since 2001.

Burns was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Dec. 4, according to the Uinta County District Court.

Burns was arrested in September of 2020 after investigators said a piece of DNA from Burns’ half brother linked Burns to multiple rapes and attacks on women between 1994 to 2001.

In September, Burns pleaded guilty to 17 counts related to rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, and burglary. He was sentenced to 15 consecutive terms of 16 years to life plus an additional sentence of 6 years to life for two aggravated burglary charges.

