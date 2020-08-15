‘Senseless act of violence’: Teen arrested in connection with Payson assault spree

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Payson police have detained a teenage boy in connection with an assault spree that injured multiple adults and children Friday.

Payson police said after a series of leads from the public, they were able to identify the suspect, but since he is a juvenile, they will not release his name. Investigators said the 17-year-old suspect was booked into the Slate Canyon Youth Detention Center after he turned himself in early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 500 North 600 East Friday morning after a woman said she saw the suspect attacking her neighbor with a sledgehammer. Police said Saturday the victim remains in critical condition.

Heavy police presence in Payson Friday, August 15, 2020.

Police said the woman called out to the suspect to get him to stop, and then he turned his attention to her home which is also a daycare facility. The suspect reportedly entered the property and punched multiple children and another adult before leaving the area. Several children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and then released to their parents.

The incident prompted a day-long manhunt involving multiple Utah County law enforcement agencies and a shelter-in-place order for all Payson residents. The shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday evening.

The Payson Police Department said it continues to extend its thoughts to the victims impacted by the “senseless act of violence.”

The teen now faces a slew of charges including attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of child abuse, burglary, obstruction of justice, two counts of criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.