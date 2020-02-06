Seniors decorate, donate shoes to local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters is receiving a big donation. A group of seniors from the Ridge Senior Living reportedly worked together to paint art on TOMS shoes to give to children.

At least a dozen shoes and totes were designed and decorated with inspirational messages.

Mandy Hampton, Chief Operating Officer for The Ridge Senior Living said the donation is part of of their commitment to give back to the greater community. She added, “This Soles for Souls event will promote the bonds formed among our staff and residents as well as offer a unique way to enhance the lives of others living in Salt Lake City.”

The seniors presented their donation to the Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter at an event early Wednesday.

Officials say because the Ridge Senior Living partnered with TOMS, the company will also be sending an equal number of shoes to Guatemala.

