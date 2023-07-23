Sister Marina Carver, of Riverton, Utah. Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SANTO, Vanuatu (ABC4) — Sister Marina Carver, a senior missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from Riverton, passed away in a car accident on Friday, July 21.

Elder Richard Carver and Sister Marina Carver were serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission and were in a serious accident occurring on the island of Santo, Vanuatu.

Another vehicle reportedly veered into their lane of traffic causing a head-on collision. Both Elder and Sister Carver were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Vila. Sister Carver passed away due to internal injuries on Saturday evening. Elder Carver is receiving additional medical evaluation but is expected to recover.

The Carvers have been serving since October 2022. There are no further details available at this time.