Senator Orrin Hatch to receive religious liberty award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (ABC4 News) – Utah Senator Orrin Hatch has been named Becket’s 2020 Canterbury Medalist for his instrumental role in the “passing of fundamental legislation in defense of religious liberty for people of all faiths.”
The Canterbury Medal, religious liberty’s highest honor, recognizes those who demonstrate a commitment to defending religious freedom in America and around the world.
According to a press release, Senator Hatch’s legacy is “marked by civil discourse, principled leadership, and unfailing dedication to the defense of religious liberty for all.”
Becket will honor Orrin G. Hatch with the 2020 Canterbury Medal at its annual gala in New York on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Past medalists include the late Nobel Peace Laureate and Holocaust survivor, Elie Wiesel; Cuban poet and former political prisoner, Armando Valladares; Orthodox rabbi of the oldest Jewish congregation in the U.S., Rabbi Dr. Meir Soloveichik; First Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks; and 62nd Chaplain of the U.S. Senate, Chaplain Barry C. Black.
