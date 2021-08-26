Sen. Romney tours UDOT facility, discusses bipartisan infrastructure bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney is touring the state discussing the latest bipartisan trillion-dollar infrastructure bill from the Senate.

The Senator got an inside look at the Utah Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Center in Glendale.

Sen. Mitt Romney Tours UDOT Operations Traffic Center

Inside the infrastructure bill, is $3 billion for Utah Roads.

Part of that will deal with Senator Romney’s Smart Intersections Act, a plan to put detectors up so drivers don’t wait that long at traffic lights.

UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras and Sen. Mitt Romney

“For him, success looks like nothing but green lights out there, nobody hits a red light. And so we want to thank him for helping us,” says UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras.

Sen. Romney tells us there is another $39 billion in grants the state can use for building and repairing bridges, as well as public transportation.

“Now that infrastructure bill is something that has been negotiated between Republicans and Democrats, as you know it’s been passed by the Senate, it’s before the House right now. They’re a bit tangled up in their underwear in the House in terms to deal with it,” says Sen. Romney.

Sen. Mitt Romney in UDOT Traffic Operations Center

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen asked the Senator if he’s speaking with Utah’s House of Representatives about the bill.

“Yes, I have reached out to members of our delegation in the House of Representatives and encouraging Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill,” he says.

Sen. Romney says the bill is not perfect, but it’s better than what the Democrats will do down party lines adding, “And what they will do on their own will be a heck of a lot worse than the bipartisan bill, whichever flaw you wanted to point too.”

The House of Representatives are expected to vote on the infrastructure bill by September 27