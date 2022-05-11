UTAH (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney is calling on federal agencies to act now to address the current baby formula shortage.

The shortage has been going on for months, but now a nationwide recall from Abbott Nutrition, a major formula distributor, is making the situation worse.

Sen. Romney is calling for increased transparency from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on how they review baby formula and customer complaints in the wake of two infant deaths and several hospitalizations allegedly tied to Abbott.