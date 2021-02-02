Sen. Romney reintroduces legislation to boost funding for water, sanitation projects in tribal communities

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), along Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), reintroduced legislation that would invest in sanitation and water projects in tribal communities.

“With some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, the Navajo Nation faces a dire situation—due in large part to a lack of water infrastructure and sanitation facilities,” Senator Romney said. “Our legislation will address this issue head-on by authorizing the construction and renovation of water and sewer sanitation facilities in Native communities in Utah and throughout the country.”

On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation announced 61 new cases and 2 additional deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 28,838 COVID-19 cases in the Navajo Nation since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,020 deaths as of Monday.

“COVID-19 continues to spread across Arizona and has devastated Tribal communities like the Navajo Nation. Strengthening the Sanitation Facilities Construction Program ensures Tribal communities have access to safe running water and adequate sanitation to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Senator Sinema.

According to a news release from Sen. Romney’s office, approximately 130,000 homes on Indian reservations lack access to running water and proper sanitation. The Navajo Nation, in which 30 percent of reservations lack access to running water, has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates per capita in the United States, a news release said.