Sen. Mike Lee introduces bills to stop federal vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is working to stop the federal government from imposing COVID-19 vaccinations on United States citizens.

On September 23, Lee introduced nine bills into the senate as a response to President Biden’s vaccination mandates for federal employees and contractors.

The president is also directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to require businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly testing for those who are unvaccinated.

No text specifying what is in each bill is available, but here are descriptions of the bills as presented in Congress’ website:

S.2840– A bill to permit civil actions against the United States for COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

S.2841– A bill to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to publicly disclose information regarding adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

S.2842– A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to prohibit the Secretary of Defense from requiring that members of the Armed Forces receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and for other purposes.

S.2843– A bill to prohibit the imposition of a fine, fee, or taxation on any person for violation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or any other executive agency, and for other purposes.

S.2846– A bill to require Federal agencies to acknowledge, accept, and agree to truthfully present, natural immunity pertaining to COVID-19 pursuant to promulgating certain regulations.

S.2847– A bill to prohibit the Federal Government from mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for interstate travel.

S.2848 – A bill to exempt individuals with a personal health concern from complying with a Federal COVID-19 mandate.

S.2849 – A bill to stipulate that nothing in federal law provides a Federal agency with the authority to mandate that an individual be inoculated by a COVID-19 vaccine.

S.2850 – A bill to exempt individuals from complying with a Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the basis of a personal belief, and for other purposes.

On July 26, Lee posted a video on his Twitter page discussing why he decided to get vaccinated after contracting COVID-19 in October 2020.

After consulting with his doctor, Lee said he decided it was in his best interest to get vaccinated so as to not get sick again.

“That’s an experience that I hope not to repeat,” Lee said, “I don’t want to get Covid again.”

In the beginning of the video, he said that a person’s medical decisions were private and that the government had no place mandating such decisions.

He also said choosing to get vaccinated was not “an easy decision” and that people should be “gracious to those who decide to do differently than we do.”

Near the end of the video, he encouraged people to speak to their doctors to “determine what’s the best course of action for yourself and your family.”