(ABC4) – Senator Mike Lee along with other state senators signed off on a letter requesting to meet with the voluntary TV Parental Guidelines Monitoring Board.

The Senators requested that the board ensure that ‘disturbing content’ on children’s TV shows does not air. Some of this content could be anything that is deemed too violent or sexual.

Inappropriate or disturbing content was also listed as “promotion of irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria.”

The letter also addressed current Disney executives who stated that they support having LBGTQIA+ characters in their shows and movies. The senators responded to this by saying:

“To the detriment of children, gender dysphoria has become sensationalized in the popular media and television with radical activist and entertainment companies. This radical and sexual sensation not only harms children, but also destabilizes and damages parental rights.”

Along with asking for updates on TV Parental Guidelines, the GOP Senators also requested a reply or in-person meeting from the Board no later than Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The following GOP senators signed the letter.

Roger Marshall from Kansas, Mike Lee from Utah, Mike Braun from Indiana, Steve Daines from Montana, and Kevin Cramer from North Dakota.

ABC4 reached out to the Utah Pride Center for a response on the letter to which they replied

“The first amendment gives private citizens and organizations free speech rights. These rights should not be subsumed by political overreach from Senators trying to procure political favor. The Utah Pride Center believes that appropriate rating standards should adequately give parents and caregivers awareness of the content of television programs. However, that system should not be built on an antiquated and inequitable understanding of humanity.

All familial relationships and gender identities should be represented in popular media. Families that exist within the LGBTQIA+ community are not inherently more “sexual” in nature than heterosexual presenting relationships. Rather, binary hetero-compulsory society hypersexualizes relationships and humans that challenge the simplicity of preconceived societal understandings that date back to slavery and polygamy.”