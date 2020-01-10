Sen. Mike Lee calls for more transparency in child healthcare

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – Utah Senator Mike Lee is calling for more transparency for parents to have access to the policies regarding their child’s care and medical records.

It’s specifically for medical facilities that use the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicaid.

The legislation is known as the PARENT Act and Parental Right to Know Act.

“I’m very happy to see legislation that’s moving in this direction,” said Kristen Chevrier, Director of Your Health Freedom. “Your Health Freedom was formed to help parents get more information, more transparency between health care providers and themselves and also between legislators.”

“Parents play the most important role in caring for the health of their children,” Sen. Lee said in a statement. “It is critical that they have information about the policies of the health organizations to which they bring their children for care, and that they have the ability to access their medical records. These bills would ensure that parents are afforded the right to remain informed and involved in their children’s care.”

“Transparency is always best,” said Chevrier. “More transparency is always better. Our opinion is that a parent is smart enough to go through all of the information.”

If approved, the legislation would require any medical facility that receives CHIP or Medicaid funds to include information on parental access to medical records of minors under 18 years online and in print. That’s upon request from the parent or patient.

