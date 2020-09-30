Sen. Lee releases statement after meeting with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Utah (ABC4 News) — Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), released a statement Tuesday following his meeting with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Read the full statement below:
“I was remarkably impressed by Judge Barrett. My meeting with her was fantastic. She is a judge, a legal scholar, a lawyer, and a jurist with outstanding credentials. We had a great conversation and I am very much looking forward to speaking with her more during her confirmation hearing.”
