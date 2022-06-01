SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Incumbent Senator Mike Lee is running for his third term in the U.S. senate. He said he intends to continue representing his constituents and is committed to protecting freedom and the constitution.

“The federal government has become too big and too expensive because it’s doing things it wasn’t meant to do. I’ve learned a thing or two on how to unravel it and I would love the chance to continue doing so in Washington,” he said.

Ally Isom, who has held several posts in the Utah state government said she is running against Sen. Lee because she believes he is out of touch with most Utahns.

“I think it’s time for a different kind of leader. It’s time for a leader who is in touch, and who cares deeply about the hearts and minds of the people of Utah. It’s time for good people to get off the sidelines,” said Isom.

Becky Edwards a former state representative, said she is running for the U.S. Senate because she understands the importance of being able to work, not only with members of the Republican party but legislators across the aisle.

“Most important is supporting and representing the people of this state in a real way that brings solutions to the table,” said Edwards.

Candidates debated issues impacting Utahns including inflation, water issues, and gun control.

The primary election is on Tuesday, June 28, and mail-in ballots are expected to start arriving next week.