Sen. Lee introduces PROMISE Act targeting ‘political bias’ in big tech companies

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on the floor of the Senate, December 11, 2020 (Nexstar)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), along with Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduce legislation on Thursday, that calls for big tech companies to be held accountable for “political bias”.

The legislation claims that big tech companies, such as Twitter, tend to silence viewpoints, whether they be political or otherwise, despite their business policy saying that they don’t do such things.

The PROMISE Act, which stands for Promoting Responsibility Over Moderation in the Social Media Environment Act.

According to a news release from Sen Lee’s office, the PROMISE Act would require big tech companies to disclose their moderation policies to the public including; categories of information not allowed on their platform, the decision making process used when moderating content, and requiring users to be notified of why moderation was used in something they posted on a platform

“The billionaires who own our nation’s Big Tech companies have every right to be partisan political actors,” Sen. Lee said. “They do not have the right to tell consumers that they will provide unbiased platforms, and then use those same platforms to discriminate against Americans with opposing religious, philosophical, or political viewpoints,” Sen. Lee added.

