Sen. Lee blocks bill to establish 2 Museums in D.C., Centro Civico Mexicano respond

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Residents in the Utah Latino community say they are being discriminated against by Republican Senator Mike Lee.

“Hurtful to our population,” President of Centro Civico Mexican Brandy Farmer tells ABC4.

Farmer is talking about Senator Lee’s decision to block a bill in Congress that would have established a National Museum of the American Latino and an American Women’s History Museum on the National Mall.

“At the end of a fracturing year, Congress should not splinter one of the national institutional cornerstones of our distinct national identity; the Smithsonian should not have an exclusive separate museum,” Senator Lee says. “There stories are our stories and should be told by the Smithsonian Institution at the Museum of American History, period”.

Farmer says that decision goes against Utah values and Senator Lee is leaving out an important part of Utah History.

“I always feel like we make a little bit of progress and then we slide back,” Farmer says. “When you talk about woman the Latino woman, she makes 55 cents to the dollar for a white American”

The U.S. took control of Utah from Mexico as a result of the Mexican-American War.

That’s why Farmer has made it her life’s mission to contribute Latino cultural arts and other values to the local community.

“We just built affordable housing Casa Milagros,” Farmer shares, “Affordable housing for seniors something that is so needed”.

Farmer hopes one day her Latino American culture can be represented at the Smithsonian Institute.

In the meantime, Cases Milagros in downtown Salt Lake is scheduled to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.