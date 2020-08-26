Semi-truck slams into Northern Utah gift shop

GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tuesday at around 7:00 P.M. a semi-truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. The truck crashed into the Lighthouse Landing Gift Shop building.

Witnesses reported that the truck’s brakes appeared to be on fire moments before it crashed into the building.

Reportedly, the driver was transported to a Logan hospital with non-life threatening injures.



Officials say these type of incidents have happened from time to time over the past few years.