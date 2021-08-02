Semi-truck, RV collide in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck collided with an RV in Tooele County Monday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened near milepost 63 on I-80 as a semi-truck was driving past a slow-moving RV. Once the driver of the semi-truck realized how fast they were approaching, the driver tried to swerve left but clipped the rear of the RV.

The semi-truck then moved to the right, where it collided with the RV again. UHP said the RV then rolled onto its side as both vehicles ran off the right side of the road.

This picture shows the scene after both vehicles left the roadway.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported in the crash.