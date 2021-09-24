Semi-truck rolls over in Parley’s Canyon causing major traffic block

PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers say a semi-truck has crashed and rolled over in Parley’s Canyon Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the truck was traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 133.

The rollover has caused major traffic blocks, covering two right lanes of the highway. Authorities say the driver sustained minor injuries.

The semi-truck was carrying batteries during the incident and HAZMAT has since responded to the scene and cleaned up the spillage.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says traffic will be delayed for up to four hours, so drivers should avoid the area if possible.