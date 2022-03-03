UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover semi-truck crash is blocking lanes along a highway in Utah County.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along US-6 near milepost 207.

Officials say a semi-truck rolled over and spilled lumber and building materials all over the highway.

All lanes except for one are blocked to oncoming traffic at this time. Crews will be alternating traffic throughout the area.

The estimated closure time is about an hour. Drivers in the area should travel with caution and expect delays.