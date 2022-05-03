UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads along I-15 have been shut down after a semi-truck rollover crash on Tuesday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the southbound lanes of I-15 near the exit ramp to SR-6 in Utah County.

UHP says the crash happened when the truck driver, traveling along the southbound lanes of I-15, took a turn to exit the ramp towards SR-6. Troopers say the maneuver caused the truck to lose control during the turn.

The truck can be seen completely overturned while lying on the passenger side. The rollover crash caused the semi-truck to spill a large amount of mulch from its truckbed onto the highway.

Officials say the driver did not sustain any injuries during the rollover crash.

UHP says the southbound lanes along I-15 to SR-6 are currently closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers headed to the area should plan an alternate route of travel.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) estimates the road will be closed for at least two hours, but that could change.