Semi-truck rollover crash along I-15 leaves lanes blocked, crews on scene

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A rollover crash has left some lanes closed along I-15 on Wednesday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the southbound lanes on I-15 near exit 257 to US-6. The two right off-ramp lanes have been blocked at this time.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

Some minor injuries have been reported, but no other details have been released at this time.

Drivers heading to the area should plan ahead to avoid disruptions to their commute.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.