Semi-truck rollover crash blocks lanes along I-15

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – All northbound lanes along I-15 were shut down after a rollover collision on Thursday night.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along I-15 near mile marker 3 around 9:32 p.m.

Authorities say a sedan was traveling on the northbound lanes when it slowed down and cut across towards a shoulder lane. While moving across, the sedan was sideswiped by a nearby semi-truck that was pulling double trailers.

The impact caused the semi-truck to roll over. Officials say the truck eventually stopped at the highway median while the rear trailer was still left on the highway lanes. The rear trailer was blocking all northbound lanes at the time.

UHP says the truck driver sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Road closures were in place for several hours as crews worked to clear the accident scene.