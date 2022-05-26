MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash has shut down lanes along I-84 on Thursday morning in Morgan County.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-84 near mile marker 107 in Morgan.

All eastbound lanes along I-84 near Exit 103 are currently closed. Crews are on the scene, working to clear the debris and remove the overturned truck.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Authorities say the truck driver sustained minor injuries and has been transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Officials are still determining the cause of the rollover crash, but say no hazardous material was involved.

Authorities say the estimated reopening time is unknown.

Drivers should plan ahead for delays or seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.