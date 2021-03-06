Semi-truck plunges into Jordan River Canal, Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews rush to the scene as a semi-truck plunges into a canal, Saturday.

On March 6, The Salt Lake Fire Department rushed to area of 850 south and Delong Street where according to officials a semi-tractor trailer managed to skid off the roadway and into the Jordan River Surplus Canal.

Officers say the driver was safely removed by water rescue.

According to the fire department the Utah Department of Health was also notified of the incident as the vehicle fluids began to leak into the canal.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the semi-truck to veer off the roadway, officials say the scene remains under investigation.

