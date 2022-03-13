SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, a head-on collision occurred on SR-6 in Spanish Fork.

A Dodge Journey was travelling eastbound on SR-6 before crossing over the center lines and crashing head-on with a semi-truck that was travelling westbound.

The Dodge continued moving eastbound and crashed into another car before coming to a stop at the concrete barrier.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the driver and passenger of the Dodge were injured in the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

All other drivers and passengers involved were reportedly treated for minor injuries at the scene.

(Courtesy of Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy of Department of Public Safety)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.