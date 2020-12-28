Semi-truck hauls oranges, rolls over, spills fuel on SR 189

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck hauling a load of oranges, flips over, spilling diesel fuel on SR-189, Sunday night.

According to Wasatch County Fire, on December 27, a tractor reefer trailer carrying a freight of oranges rolled over near mile marker 21.5 SR-189 northbound.

Upon arrival, officials discovered diesel fuel leaking from the truck’s saddle tanks.

Fire personnel quickly mitigated the leak from the diesel tanks while other personnel provided traffic control and spill containment.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were able to exit the truck through the driver’s door. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Utah Valley hospital by Wasatch Fire-EMS, shares officials.

The truck was then unrighted and its oranges offloaded by heavy tow trucks.

Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating the scene to further determine the cause.