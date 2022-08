LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284.

The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the lane closures will last around two hours.

No further information has been released.