Semi-truck found overturned in Wasatch County, officials investigating

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say a large semi-truck with double tankers was found overturned in Wasatch County on Sunday morning.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the accident happened as the truck was traveling northbound on US-189 near milepost 16.

Authorities believe the driver was distracted and left the roadway, causing the truck to flip over on the road.

(Courtesy of the Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy of the Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy of the Department of Public Safety)

The overturned truck was hauling soil at the time of the accident, but the tankers were not compromised.

Officials say no one was injured and they are currently investigating the crash.

The overturned truck blocked the highway for some time before crews could clear the accident scene.