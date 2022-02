POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Travelers heading along I-15 to Idaho may experience traffic delays as a semi-truck fire blocked lanes on Tuesday morning.

The Pocatello Fire Department says the incident happened along the southbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 62, close to the Port of Entry.

(Courtesy of Pocatello fire Department)

(Courtesy of Pocatello fire Department)

Luckily, fire crews were able to extinguish the large blaze.

Some lanes remain closed and drivers heading in that direction are asked to slow down and use caution.