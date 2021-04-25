SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck erupts into flames on I-15 near Sandy, closing off the interstate in both directions, early Sunday morning.

On April 25, a semi-truck hauling PVC glue was traveling southbound on I-15 and 1000 south around 3:42 a.m., when it began experiencing mechanical issues.

There’s a truck on fire on I-15 rn 👀 pic.twitter.com/xP92n8sgua — Dallin Hitchcock (@dallin) April 25, 2021

According to Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Tera Wahlberg, the driver then pulled over, examined the truck and discovered that a fire had sparked near it’s axel.

Troopers say the driver then immediately began to douse the flames with water she had on hand, but the fire continued on. The driver then decided to detach the tractor from its trailer.

Wahlberg shares that after the driver did so, the truck became fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of UHP

Fire crews then arrived on scene and attempted to extinguish the highway inferno.

Officials say I-15 was shutdown in both directions as law enforcement and fire crews cleared the area.

The fire attack was completed around 4:12 a.m., according to Wahlberg.

The driver of the semi-truck was then taken to an area hospital for a medical examination. Troopers say the driver’s condition is OK, and only had minor burns, and is being treated for smoke inhalation.