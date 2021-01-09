Semi-truck drives off freeway in Echo, officers respond

ECHO, Utah (ABC4) – A semi drives off the freeway in Echo, Saturday.
According to North Summit officials, on January 9 at 1:34 p.m., a semi-truck drove off an Echo freeway.
“At 1:34 p.m. today we responded with Summit County EMS to a semi that drove off the freeway in #Echo. No word on injuries,” shares the department.
The cause and scene remains under investigation.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.
