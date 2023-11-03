TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Tooele City police say officers responded Friday afternoon to a situation involving a semi-truck crashing into the Tooele Auto Mall, located at the intersection of North Main Street and 1000 North.

Police say that multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, Main Street is currently closed in both directions as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.