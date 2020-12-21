Semi-truck crashes into guardrail, causes brush fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (ABC4) — A semi-truck crashed into a guardrail, causing a one-acre fire on south Interstate 15 on Sunday afternoon, according to St. George News.

The crash occurred near the border of Utah and Arizona. The semi-truck struck the guardrail and slid off the road, rupturing the fuel tank. This caused a fire, which spread into the surrounding brush.

As fire crews worked to put out the blaze, traffic became backed up. There were no injuries from the crash, and the truck’s trailer did not contain any cargo. The truck and trailer sustained heavy damage from the fire.

