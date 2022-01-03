Semi-truck crash sends one person to the hospital in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash has sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

Officials responded to a crash on I-15 Northbound in Box Elder County where they found one person trapped by the dashboard and steering wheel of the semi, a Facebook post from the Garland Fire Department states.

Courtesy: Garland Fire Dpt

Courtesy: Garland Fire Dpt

Crews were able to rescue the person that was stuck. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where they are currently in stable condition.

Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Highway Patrol are currently still at the scene investigating.

Officials are asking drivers to be cautious if they’re driving through the area.

Garland Fire Department, Plymouth Ambulance, Portage Fire, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident.