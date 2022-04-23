WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, April 23, at around 5 a.m., a semi-truck entered a closed lane on northbound I-15 and crashed into the back of a Washington County police car.

Two Washington County deputies were assisting the Utah Highway Patrol with an accident that had blocked off a lane on I-15 near mile marker 38.

The deputies were riding together, and were sitting in their marked police car in the lane closure waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

After being struck by the semi-truck, both deputies received non-life threatening injuries and were reportedly alert and talking to EMS personnel.

They were both taken in an ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash resulted in all three lanes of northbound I-15 being blocked.

Drowsy and distracted driving is being investigated as the cause of the accident.

No further information is available at this time.