COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck crash is blocking traffic at 6200 S. near the Cottonwood Canyon area.

UDOT officials say power lines are down near 3000 E. and traffic is being blocked near the eastside of the I-215 off-ramp.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

Officials say a detour via 2000 E to Fort Union is an alternate route to access the canyons.

Be advised that the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon along SR-190 is temporarily closed due to icy roads.