WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers should expect delays after a semi-truck crash on westbound I-84 in Weber County.

The crash is located at milepost 90, two miles west of Mountain Green.

Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane, according to UDOT.

Courtesy of UHP

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Crews are currently on scene cleaning up the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.