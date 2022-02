SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A car crash has been reported along I-15 near milepost 279.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP says the crash occurred when a semi-truck collided with a trailer going southbound on the highway.

The trailer reportedly rolled off the road spilling a load of rebar.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Currently, all lanes going southbound are blocked off except for the left two, and state troopers estimate a clean-up time of about an hour.