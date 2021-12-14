UPDATE: Head-on semi-truck collision leaves two dead in Grand County, roads closed

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A serious crash involving two semi-trucks has left two people dead on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol says the two semi-trucks were traveling in opposite directions when they crashed into each other in head-on collision.

UHP says the crash happened along SR-191 near milepost 154 which is about four miles south of I-70 in Grand County. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is still being investigated.

Roads in the area are completely closed with no word yet of a reopening time.

Original Story: Semi-truck crash blocking Grand County highway, crews on scene

TUESDAY 12/14/21 7:22 a.m.

UHP says two semi-trucks are involved in the crash. The drivers’ conditions are not known at this time.

The crash is currently blocking the road in both directions — northbound and southbound, says UHP. The estimated closure time is around 30 minutes, but that could change. Please be advised if you are traveling in the area and take an alternate route if possible.

When the crash is cleared, one lane will be reopened and crews will be alternating traffic.

