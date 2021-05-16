Semi-truck catches fire after crash in Filmore, 2 trapped inside

FILMORE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are investigating the scene of a crash near Filmore Sunday morning.

According to the Fillmore, Utah Volunteer Fire Department around 8:30 a.m., a semi truck travelling near mile marker 167 crashed.

Firefighters say as the crews arrived on scene, the truck was engulfed in flames and two individuals were believed to be trapped inside.

As rescue efforts were made, both victims were able to be extracted from the inflamed truck and then quickly transported to an area hospital.

The current conditions of the victims involved are unknown.

The scene remains under investigation as the department pieces together the cause of the incident.

