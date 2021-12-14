UPDATE: Semi-truck blows over on I-80 due to high winds, one lane reopened

TUESDAY 12/14/21 10:36 a.m.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One lane has reopened along I-80 Westbound near milepost 79.

UHP says drivers should expect continued traffic delays in the area. Commuters should also slow down when first responders are making their way to the crash scene.

TUESDAY 12/14/21 8:57 a.m.

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck has blown over along I-80 in Tooele County on Tuesday morning.

A high wind advisory is currently in effect for the area, along with many parts of Utah this week.

Westbound I-80 near milepost 79 is completely blocked at this time and minor injuries have been reported. The estimated closure time is around one hour, but that can change.

UHP says wind gusts are blowing around 48 mph in that area. Most of Utah can expect high wind gusts outside ahead of the next large storm system arriving today.

Travelers in the crash area are asked to use alternate routes, with high-profile vehicles advised to use caution when traveling today.